Sven Botman Injury: Will miss eight weeks

Botman (knee) will undergo surgery in the upcoming days and will be sidelined for eight weeks, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "Sven, we have been trying to get him back to full fitness, he was very close to the Brighton game but the day before he felt something again in his knee. This week he has had the same discomfort so it looks like he will have to have an operation. He needs a small operation to clear out some fluid and then he should be fine again. We hope he should be back in about eight weeks."

