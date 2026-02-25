Sven Botman News: First career UCL goal

Botman scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Qarabag.

Bortman returned to the starting XI after missing the last three matches, including the first leg, due to back issues and marked his comeback with his first Champions League goal. The center back continues to pose a threat from set pieces, attempting two shots on the night. He has now registered six shots across his last three starts, scoring twice in that span.