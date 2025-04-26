Fantasy Soccer
Sven Botman News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Botman (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Ipswich.

Botman has recovered from his knee injury and trained well during the week but will only make the bench for Saturday's match. He will likely be managed with caution to avoid any setbacks from either of his injured knees. When fully fit, he is a regular starter for Newcastle and will likely aim to regain full fitness for the beginning of next season.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
