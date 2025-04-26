Sven Botman News: Returns to bench
Botman (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Ipswich.
Botman has recovered from his knee injury and trained well during the week but will only make the bench for Saturday's match. He will likely be managed with caution to avoid any setbacks from either of his injured knees. When fully fit, he is a regular starter for Newcastle and will likely aim to regain full fitness for the beginning of next season.
