Sven Botman News: Starting for UCL action
Botman (back) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Qarabag.
Botman is back with his team Tuesday as they try to finish off their win over Qarabag, starting immediately after the back issues. This ends a three-match absence as he should now remain in a starting role, recording seven clean sheets in 21 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2711 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2711 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2521 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2521 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2428 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More