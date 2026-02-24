Sven Botman headshot

Sven Botman News: Starting for UCL action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Botman (back) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Qarabag.

Botman is back with his team Tuesday as they try to finish off their win over Qarabag, starting immediately after the back issues. This ends a three-match absence as he should now remain in a starting role, recording seven clean sheets in 21 appearances this season.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
28 days ago