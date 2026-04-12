Sven Botman News: Starts against Palace
Botman (head) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace.
Botman was already likely to return from his head injury and is now with the team Sunday, not just fit but starting immediately. This is huge news for the club as they end the season, having a regular defender fit, as he has earned four clean sheets in 19 appearances (15 starts) this season.
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