Sven Ulreich Injury: Option for Tuesday
Ulreich (groin) is an option for Tuesday's match against PSG, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "Sven is back already."
Ulreich has missed some time with a groin injury but is ready to resume action, with the goalie deemed fit for play. He will return to his backup role and serve behind Manuel Neuer, at least having another viable option in net. He has only appeared once all season, serving behind Jonas Urbig as well.
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