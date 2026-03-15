Sven Ulreich Injury: Out with adductor tear
Ulreich is out for the time being due to an adductor tear, according to his club.
Ulreich is going to be sidelined for the next month or two, with the goalie suffering an adductor tear. This is unfortunate news for the club as they also deal with injuries to their first two starting keepers, both Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig, working back from injury. They will then have to find a replacement for a match or two depedning on the returns of their other two keepers, a brutal spell for the goalkeeping department at Bayern.
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