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Sven Ulreich Injury: Running on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Ulreich (groin) completed his first running session since the injury, the club posted.

Ulreich was back on the pitch for the first time since his muscle tear and completed initial running sessions. The goalkeeper had been expected to miss one to two months, and this marks a positive step in his recovery, though he is still likely to need time before returning to full training. He is expected to reclaim the No. 3 role in the goalkeeping hierarchy behind Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig once fully fit.

Sven Ulreich
Bayern Munich
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