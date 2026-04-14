Sven Ulreich Injury: Trains with ball

Ulreich (groin) has returned to ball work in training, marking another step forward in his recovery from a muscle tear, according to the club.

Ulreich had previously been limited to running sessions, so getting back with the ball is a meaningful progression in his rehabilitation. The timing makes Wednesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid too soon for a return, but the coming weeks look increasingly realistic as a target for the goalkeeper to regain his backup role behind Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig in Bayern's goalkeeping hierarchy.