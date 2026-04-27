Sven Ulreich Injury: Trains with team Tuesday

Ulreich returned to full team training at Sabener Strasse Monday after recovering from the adductor muscle fiber tear that sidelined him since mid-Marcg, according to the club.

Ulreich's return to collective sessions is a significant step forward after working his way back through running and ball work over recent weeks. The veteran backup goalkeeper is now back in contention to resume his role behind Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig in Bayern's goalkeeping hierarchy, with Tuesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against PSG a realistic target for his return to the matchday squad. Getting the full goalkeeping rotation back in order is a welcome development for Bayern heading into the biggest week of their season.