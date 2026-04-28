Sven Ulreich headshot

Sven Ulreich News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Ulreich (groin) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against PSG.

Ulreich is fit as expected Tuesday, with the goalie assuming his normal backup role. He should remain the third-string keeper in most circumstances, only appearing once in league play all season and yet to see time in UCL play.

Sven Ulreich
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Ulreich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Ulreich See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 2, 2023
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 31, 2022
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 12, 2022