Sven Ulreich News: Bench option
Ulreich (groin) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against PSG.
Ulreich is fit as expected Tuesday, with the goalie assuming his normal backup role. He should remain the third-string keeper in most circumstances, only appearing once in league play all season and yet to see time in UCL play.
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