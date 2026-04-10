Tadeo Allende Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Allende is questionable for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls due to a hamstring injury, according to the MLS Injury report.

Allende is not going to be a for sure option Saturday, with the attacker suffering from a new hamstring injury. Unfortunately for the club, he has started in their past two games, so this could be a rough absence and force a change. With a major role in the midfield, he will not be likely to start even if he is fit, with German Berterame likely to enter the starting XI in his place either way.