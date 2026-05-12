Tadeo Allende Injury: Suffers knee injury

Allende has sustained a knee blow that will leave him out for an unknown period, the MLS reported Tuesday.

Allende is an attacking option for Inter Miami who adds pace and creativity from wide positions, and a knee injury removes him from what is an otherwise well-stocked forward group at the club. Lionel Messi should continue to operate on the right wing, with both strikers Luis Suarez and German Berterame also staying active for the time being. The timeline on Allende's recovery will depend on the full scope of the injury, which hasn't been detailed.