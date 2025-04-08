Tadeo Allende Injury: Training again
Allende (calf) was back in training Tuesday, according to Alex Widnley of Bleacher Report.
Allende is seeing a boost to his health this week, as the attacker was participating in training. He was viewed working with the ball, although it hasn't been disclosed if he was with the team. This is still a positive update ahead of their match on Sunday after missing the club's past two outings.
