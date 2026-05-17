Tadeo Allende Injury: Undergoes knee procedure

Allende (knee) has started his recovery following successful arthroscopy on his right knee, and his return to action will depend on his progress, the club announced Sunday.

Allende has been struggling with the knee discomfort since early May and is now ruled out at least until after the World Cup. This leaves Miami without an attacking option they had previously used on the right wing, but Lionel Messi is now covering that spot, with German Berterame and Luis Suarez taking the remaining positions in the front three. Prior to the issue, Allende recorded no goals or assists from nine shots (four on target) and six chances created in 432 minutes of league action.