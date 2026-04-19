Tadeo Allende headshot

Tadeo Allende News: Option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Allende was an unused option during the 3-2 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Allende was an option for the first time since April 4, returning from injury for Miami. He's made three starts in the last five appearances, totaling four starts with eight crosses and making five tackles.

Tadeo Allende
Inter Miami CF
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