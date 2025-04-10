Fantasy Soccer
Tadeo Allende News: Plays 87 minutes against LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Allende (calf) played almost the entire match in Wednesday's 3-1 win over LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Allende missed the last two MLS games due to a calf injury but was spotted in training on Tuesday and played 87 minutes in Wednesday's match, confirming that he has fully recovered from his calf injury. He has been a regular starter when fit and has scored two goals in three MLS appearances this season.

Tadeo Allende
Inter Miami CF
