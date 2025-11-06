Mmadi came off late in Wednesday's clash against Atalanta for his first professional appearance with Marseille, rewarding his brilliant progression recently and his wonderful campaign at the U20 World Cup with France. Mmadi could have been the hero of the game as he won a late one-on-one against an opponent and delivered a solid cross into the box that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could have converted to tie the game. Mmadi will likely follow Robinio Vaz's steps and earn some minutes off the bench as one of the main prospects from the OM Academy.