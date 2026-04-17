Taha Habroune Injury: Doubt due to illness

Habroune is listed as questionable for Saturday's visit to New England due to an illness, according to the league's injury report.

Habroune replaced the injured Wessam Abou Ali (knee) in the previous contest but could now be sidelined as well. The youngster's status is uncertain, but if he is unable to play, the Crew may need to adjust and include Jamal Thiare alongside Diego Rossi up front. Habroune has had limited playing time in the last two matches, but he was a consistent offensive performer before that.