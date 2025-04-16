Fantasy Soccer
Taha Habroune headshot

Taha Habroune Injury: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Habroune (undisclosed) is an option moving forward, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Harbourne looks to have avoided any injury after he was forced off with what looked to be a concussion, as he has passed protocol and is already an option. He has only appeared off the bench in his past three appearances, so the midfielder will likely only see a spot on the bench again.

Taha Habroune
Columbus Crew
