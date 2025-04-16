Taha Habroune Injury: Good to go
Habroune (undisclosed) is an option moving forward, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.
Harbourne looks to have avoided any injury after he was forced off with what looked to be a concussion, as he has passed protocol and is already an option. He has only appeared off the bench in his past three appearances, so the midfielder will likely only see a spot on the bench again.
