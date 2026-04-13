Taha Habroune News: Assists equalizer Sunday

Habroune assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC.

Habroune assisted Diego Rossi's equalizer in the 80th minute Sunday, his second assist of the season. It was one of the season-high five chances he created in the match, an impressive feat considering he created five in his first six appearances of the season. He also won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his 55 minutes off the bench.