Taha Habroune News: Assists in Saturday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Habroune assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Habroune set up the opening goal of Saturday's match as he assisted Wessam Abou Ali's goal in the 33rd minute. It was one of two chances he created in the match and it marked his first goal contribution of the young season. He was subbed off in the 64th minute Sekou Bangoura.

