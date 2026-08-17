Taha Habroune News: Productive in Saturday's loss

Habroune had four shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Charlotte FC.

Habroune had an excellent day on the attack Saturday despite the loss. He created four chances for just the second time this season, recorded four shots for the second time in his last four appearances and set season highs in crosses (five) and corners (three). Despite all that production he didn't manage to record a goal contribution, and it's now been eight straight appearances without one. He'll hope to end that streak Wednesday versus CF Montreal.