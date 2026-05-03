Taha Habroune News: Scores opener Saturday

Habroune scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Minnesota United.

Habroune opened up the scoring Saturday, a strike in the 31st minute assisted by Max Arfsten. It was one of two shots he took in the match and he also created one chance on the attack. He was active on the defensive end too, recording three tackles, one interception, one clearance and one blocked shot before he was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Chase Adams.