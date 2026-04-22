Taha Habroune headshot

Taha Habroune News: Starts against Galaxy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Habroune (illness) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Habroune should regain playmaking value as he makes his return from a one-game absence. The midfielder previously racked up two assists from 10 chances created across seven MLS appearances in the 2026 campaign. He'll likely cover the spot of the recently injured Andre Gomes (lower leg).

Taha Habroune
Columbus Crew
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