Taha Habroune News: Starts against Galaxy
Habroune (illness) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Habroune should regain playmaking value as he makes his return from a one-game absence. The midfielder previously racked up two assists from 10 chances created across seven MLS appearances in the 2026 campaign. He'll likely cover the spot of the recently injured Andre Gomes (lower leg).
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