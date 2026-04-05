Tahiel Jimenez News: Assists off bench in draw

Jimenez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against America.

Jimenez subbed on for the injured Aldo Lopez (concussion) before being credited with an assist for a deflection that led to Cristian Dajome's 83rd-minute equalizer during the week 13 clash. The young striker had received few opportunities prior to this game, recording just 85 minutes of play over his previous six league appearances. He'll look for increased involvement in upcoming fixtures as either a backup or partner to Lucas Di Yorio in the front line.