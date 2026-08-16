Tahiel Jimenez News: On bench Sunday

Jimenez (international duty) is on the bench for Sunday's matchup against Guadalajara.

Jimenez adds a center-forward choice to the Laguneros' rotation just in time to cover for the long-term absence of Lucas Di Yorio (leg), so the youngster might see minutes as Eduardo Aguirre's backup. Jimenez is coming off a successful stint with the Mexican Under-21 national team, with which he won a silver medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games, scoring a hat trick in the third group-stage game.