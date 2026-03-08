Tahir Reid-Brown News: Makes second start
Reid-Brown recorded one clearance and one interception in Saturday's 5-0 defeat to New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 7th minute.
Reid-Brown recorded his second straight start for Orlando at center back, making back to back appearances in the starting XI in his debut season. He's collected two clearances with a tackle in 135 minutes of play.
