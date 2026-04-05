Tai Baribo Injury: Injured Saturday
Baribo had two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 loss to FC Dallas. He was injured and subbed out in the 68th minute.
Baribo picked up an injury during the loss to Dallas on Saturday. He is having a solid start to the season with three starts in six appearances. The forward was replaced by Jacob Murrell in the 67th minute.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10346 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back347 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More