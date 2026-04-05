Tai Baribo headshot

Tai Baribo Injury: Injured Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Baribo had two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 loss to FC Dallas. He was injured and subbed out in the 68th minute.

Baribo picked up an injury during the loss to Dallas on Saturday. He is having a solid start to the season with three starts in six appearances. The forward was replaced by Jacob Murrell in the 67th minute.

Tai Baribo
D.C. United
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