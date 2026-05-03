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Tai Baribo Injury: Out as percaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Baribo (thigh) was not an option for the 2-0 win over NYCFC on Sunday as a precaution, said head coach Rene Weiler per Mauricio Gomes of 107.9 FM.

Baribo missed his second match in a row due to a thigh injury. It does not seem that the injury is too serious, which means he can feature in Saturday's trip to Nashville, pending on his evolution during training.

Tai Baribo
D.C. United
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