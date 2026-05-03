Tai Baribo Injury: Out as percaution

Baribo (thigh) was not an option for the 2-0 win over NYCFC on Sunday as a precaution, said head coach Rene Weiler per Mauricio Gomes of 107.9 FM.

Baribo missed his second match in a row due to a thigh injury. It does not seem that the injury is too serious, which means he can feature in Saturday's trip to Nashville, pending on his evolution during training.