Tai Baribo Injury: Questionable for Orlando match
Baribo is a doubt for the next match against Orlando City with a thigh injury.
Baribo's status is uncertain, but if he is unable to play, D.C. United may turn to Gabriel Pirani to fill his role up front. Coming off a big hat-trick performance, Baribo would be an impactful loss for the squad if this injury limits his availability. He has appeared in eight matches this season, scoring six goals over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10364 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More