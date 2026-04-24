Tai Baribo Injury: Questionable for Orlando match

Baribo is a doubt for the next match against Orlando City with a thigh injury.

Baribo's status is uncertain, but if he is unable to play, D.C. United may turn to Gabriel Pirani to fill his role up front. Coming off a big hat-trick performance, Baribo would be an impactful loss for the squad if this injury limits his availability. He has appeared in eight matches this season, scoring six goals over that span.