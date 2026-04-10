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Tai Baribo Injury: Questionable with thigh issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Baribo is questionable for the weekend visit to New England Revolution due to a thigh injury, as reported by the league.

Baribo's status is uncertain, but if he is unable to play, Jacob Murrell will likely take his place in the lineup. Baribo has been a regular starter for the team, and his health will be important for their success. He has appeared in six matches this season, scoring three goals over that span.

Tai Baribo
D.C. United
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