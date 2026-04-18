Tai Baribo headshot

Tai Baribo News: Back in starting XI Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Baribo (thigh) is in the starting lineup to face Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Baribo has regained full fitness following a one-game absence and is joining Jackson Hopkins in the front line Saturday, leaving Jacob Murrell among the substitutes. The experienced striker should now be reliable for his finishing ability, having racked up 12 shots (five on target) and three goals across six games in the 2026 campaign.

Tai Baribo
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
358 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
359 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025