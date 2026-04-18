Tai Baribo News: Back in starting XI Saturday
Baribo (thigh) is in the starting lineup to face Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
Baribo has regained full fitness following a one-game absence and is joining Jackson Hopkins in the front line Saturday, leaving Jacob Murrell among the substitutes. The experienced striker should now be reliable for his finishing ability, having racked up 12 shots (five on target) and three goals across six games in the 2026 campaign.
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