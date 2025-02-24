Tai Baribo News: Nets brace in win

Baribo scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 win against Orlando City SC.

Baribo expertly found space near the goalmouth Saturday to capitalize on balls into the six-yard box, scoring a brace in the season's opening match. The two shots on target represented the totality of his efforts during his 71 minutes of play. After making 17 appearances (16 starts) across Philadelphia's final 18 fixtures in 2024, Baribo looks set to feature in attack for Philadelphia in 2025.