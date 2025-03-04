Tai Baribo News: Nets hat trick in win

Baribo scored three goals to go with four shots (four on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win over FC Cincinnati.

Baribo has started the year hot as he scores the first hat trick of this season. This is his second hat trick of his MLS career, and these three goals bring his tally to five for the season, which leads the league. He also leads the league in shot on target percentage, having everyone of his six shots on goal.