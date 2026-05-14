Tai Baribo News: Nets opener on Wednesday
Baribo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.
Baribo netted the opener just before halftime in the 41st minute. He recorded 18 passes, won seven duels, and made a tackle. Baribo has now scored four times in the last three games and has seven goals in 10 appearances this campaign.
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