Tai Baribo headshot

Tai Baribo News: Nets opener on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Baribo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Baribo netted the opener just before halftime in the 41st minute. He recorded 18 passes, won seven duels, and made a tackle. Baribo has now scored four times in the last three games and has seven goals in 10 appearances this campaign.

Tai Baribo
D.C. United
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