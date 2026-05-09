Tai Baribo headshot

Tai Baribo News: On bench for Nashville trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Baribo (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Nashville.

Baribo will look to play again following a two-match absence, with his return giving the squad a reliable alternative to Jackson Hopkins and Louis Munteanu up front. The 28-year-old striker made a huge impact before his injury, leading his side with six goals and recording a hat trick during his last appearance in MLS play.

Tai Baribo
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
April 25, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025