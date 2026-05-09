Tai Baribo News: On bench for Nashville trip
Baribo (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Nashville.
Baribo will look to play again following a two-match absence, with his return giving the squad a reliable alternative to Jackson Hopkins and Louis Munteanu up front. The 28-year-old striker made a huge impact before his injury, leading his side with six goals and recording a hat trick during his last appearance in MLS play.
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