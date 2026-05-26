Tai Baribo headshot

Tai Baribo News: Scores from the penalty spot in 4-4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Baribo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-4 draw versus CF Montreal.

Baribo scored to his team 3-1 ahead from the penalty spot. This is his eighth goal in 12 games this season and his second in the last three since returning to the starting lineup. He took three shots in the game for the fourth time this season, and he has scored in each of these games.

Tai Baribo
D.C. United
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