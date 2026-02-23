Tai Baribo News: Scores only goal vs former team
Baribo was injured and subbed out in the 93rd minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union. He scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.
Baribo scored the only goal of the game as he started against the 2026 campaign against his former side. The forward moved after scoring 18 goals last season and has made a positive start in replacing Christian Benteke as the DC United forward. He also pressed from the fron winning all three of his tackles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10304 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back305 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack326 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha340 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success347 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More