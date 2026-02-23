Tai Baribo headshot

Tai Baribo News: Scores only goal vs former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Baribo was injured and subbed out in the 93rd minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union. He scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Baribo scored the only goal of the game as he started against the 2026 campaign against his former side. The forward moved after scoring 18 goals last season and has made a positive start in replacing Christian Benteke as the DC United forward. He also pressed from the fron winning all three of his tackles.

Tai Baribo
D.C. United
