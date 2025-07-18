Tai Baribo News: Scores opener in win

Baribo scored a goal off three shots (two on target) and created one chance during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Baribo had a very productive first half and in the 37th minute his efforts were rewarded as he was at the right place to slot home a deflected pass from the right side of the box after the opposing defense failed to clear the ball. This was the first goal for the forward since May 24th and his 14th over 19 appearances this season, which puts him third at MLS scoring table.