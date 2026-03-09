Tai Baribo News: Scores simple finish in defeat

Baribo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Inter Miami CF.

Baribo scored a second half goal Saturday for D.C. United when the keeper pushed a rebound directly into his run at the far post. The shot on goal was the veteran attacker's lone attempt across his 90-minute shift. Through three appearances (three starts) with his new club since joining from Philadelphia, Baribo has scored twice from five shots (two on goal) and played the full 90 minutes twice.