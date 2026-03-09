Tai Baribo News: Scores simple finish in defeat
Baribo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Inter Miami CF.
Baribo scored a second half goal Saturday for D.C. United when the keeper pushed a rebound directly into his run at the far post. The shot on goal was the veteran attacker's lone attempt across his 90-minute shift. Through three appearances (three starts) with his new club since joining from Philadelphia, Baribo has scored twice from five shots (two on goal) and played the full 90 minutes twice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10318 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back319 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack340 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha354 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success361 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tai Baribo See More