Tai Baribo News: Scoring excellence continues
Baribo scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Chicago Fire.
Four games into D.C. United's season, and Baribo has scored in all but one of the matchups. With three goals on nine shots (four on goal) already this season, his move from Philadelphia is already proving to be worthwhile for the D.C. club, with two wins in part to his efforts.
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