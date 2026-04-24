Tai Baribo headshot

Tai Baribo News: Strikes for hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Baribo scored three goals while taking five shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with NY Red Bulls.

Baribo scored in the 37th, 59th and 80th minutes while leading United with five shots in the match. The goals were the first since March 15th for the forward as he's combined for seven shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.

Tai Baribo
D.C. United
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