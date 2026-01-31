Hara has been a regular for Kyoto Sanga since the summer of 2023, recording 22 goals and 17 assists in 91 appearances across all competitions. Prior to that, he gained European experience with NK Istra in Croatia, where he scored eight goals and added three assists in 18 matches, before moving to Deportivo Alaves in 2021 and making 16 appearances in Spain's second division and the cup, scoring twice. He was later loaned twice to Belgian top flight side VV St. Truiden, tallying eight goals and five assists in 40 matches, and made his debut for the national team in July 2025, earning two caps so far.