Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Available against Newcastle

Awoniyi (concussion) is available for Sunday's trip to Newcastle, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Yes, yes, it is clear on the concussion protocol. So, he is available. He will have to wear a mask, but he is a available."

Awoniyi is available after missing out against Fulham due to a broken nose and concussion. The striker is now back as an option off the bench behind Chris Wood. Awoniyi has failed to really compete for any sort of starting minutes and likely won't barring an injury to Wood.