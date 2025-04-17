Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Late call for Monday

Awoniyi (hamstring) is set for assessment ahead of Monday's match against Tottenham and is going to be a late call, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Net Hayward of BBC.

Awoniyi looks to be on the outside looking in for Monday's match, with the forward set for assessment after he was considered to be "still carrying some problems." This will be something to watch after he misses their past two games. However, he is typically only a rotating option, likely to see the bench if he does see a return.