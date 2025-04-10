Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Possibility for return

Awoniyi (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against Everton, according to manager Nuno Espírito Santo, per Paul Taylor of The Athletic. "They are struggling with problems - some small, some not so small - but we have to assess them. We have one more day and then we will see if they can be available for the game"

Awoniyi could be back after only one match out due to his hamstring injury, as he is now alate call for Saturday's match. This is solid news for the club, as he did start in the two games before his absence. That said, he will likely need to pass some testing to be considered fit, hopefully seeing the start if deemed fully fit.