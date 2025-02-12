Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Suffers broken nose, concussion

Awoniyi sustained a broken nose and concussion following an aerial collision during the team's cup tie, coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed after the match.

Awoniyi sustained a broken nose and concussion in the Cup match but is not expected to miss significant time, as the injury mainly causes discomfort and may temporarily affect breathing and vision. This should not impact his involvement in the starting XI since he has mostly featured off the bench or in cup matches. His return could depend on whether he needs a protective mask, which would allow him to play while the injury heals.