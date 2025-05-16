Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: To be discharged in five days

Awoniyi (abdomen) is expctced to remain in the hospital for five more days but is hopeful to be able to attend the season finale, accoridng to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Paul Taylor of The Athletic. He went to surgery, surgery went well, thank God. He is under observation now, but he is recovering. It has been very difficult because of the concern of the injury; the situation he went through. It's been very difficult, very difficult on us and on everybody. The concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he has been through, it's been hard on us. The information that we have is that at least five days he has to be there under observation, so that everything goes well."

Awoniyi is seeing some more positive updates after he was suddenly rushed into operation after being placed in a coma due to his injuries, as the operation went well, and he is awake with his family in the hospital. This is good news for the player, as he will now wait a few days to be discharged, hoping he can attend the season finale to cheer on his teammates. The hope will be he can resume his return to soccer soon after he is discharged.