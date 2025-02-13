Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Awoniyi (concussion & nose) is unlikely for Saturday's match against Fulham due to a broken nose and apparent concussion, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Paul Taylor of The Atheltic. "It will be that situation. He will have a mask, which needs to be the right measurements. He is waiting on that, but more importantly, we are waiting on clearances from the concussion protocols. I am not sure if he going to be available or not."

Awoniyi has not yet been ruled out for Saturday but appears to almost have no chance of featuring, with the forward suffering from a broken nose and going through concussion protocol. He is currently being fitted with a mask to play with, ensuring he can return to the field soon. That said, he will likely be an option for their next contest if all goes to plan, set to face Newcastle on Feb. 23.